CHICAGO (CBS) — The snowfall on Sunday officially tied the heaviest ever for April and shattered the record for April 14.

The snow total for Chicago at O’Hare International Airport was 5.4 inches–tying the record set on April 16, 1961.

The old record for the date, April 14, was 2.2 inches set in 1980.

Other towns reported even more, including Woodstock with 8.5 inches, St. Charles at 8.3 inches and Elburn with 7.5 inches.

Other totals:

Libertyville, 4.7 inches

Midway Airport, 4.4 inches

Medinah, 7.2 inches

Batavia, 5.2 inches

DeKalb, 7.4 inches

Mt. Prospect, 5.4 inches