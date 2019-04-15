CHICAGO (CBS)–Gas prices are on the rise in Chicago, and April reports on fuel costs show it now costs nearly 20 cents more per gallon to fill up your tank compared to this week last year.

This week, gas prices climbed by 1.8 cent per gallon, to an average cost of $3.12 per gallon, according to Gas Buddy, a fuel cost tracking company based in Boston. Gas Buddy tracks gas prices at 1,437 gas stations in the Chicago area to come up with the data.

Prices seem to be climbing steadily, with gas costing an average of 34 cents more in April compared to March.

As for the cheapest places to buy gas in the Chicago area, try the Costco gas station in Berwyn, 2500 S. Harlem Ave. or the Sam’s Club gas station in Cicero, 2601 S. Cicero.

Both gas stations have the lowest gas prices in the area, with fuel priced at $2.77.

Drivers could pay up to $3.99 at some other gas stations in the Chicago area, according to Gas Buddy’s gas price map.

Statewide, Illinois drivers are paying between $2.57 and $4.19 per gallon.

Across the U.S., the cheapest price for gas in the entire country today stands at $1.82 per gallon, and the highest price is $5.29, the data shows.