CHICAGO (CBS)–Pedestrians on their phones in the Loop are being targeted by a robber, Chicago police said.

So far this month, four robberies that follow a similar pattern have been reported to police.

In each incident, the suspect either snatches a phone away from the person holding it or picks it out of an open purse or a pocket, police said.

All the thefts were reported during the day, except for one that occurred at 8 p.m., police said.

The thefts occurred at the following locations on the following dates and times:

• 100 block of South Wabash Avenue on April 11 at 4:10 p.m.

• 300 block of South Dearborn Street on April 11 at 8 p.m.

• 100 block of South Wabash Avenue on April 12 at 10:50 a.m.

• 100 block of East Madison Street on April 12 at 11:50 a.m.

The robber was described by police as a 20-year-old black male, about 6-feet tall, wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8384.