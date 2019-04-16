CHICAGO (CBS)– Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Chicago Police Department welcomed 49 new police recruits to the training academy on Tuesday.

According to police, 38 percent of the new recruits to the Chicago Police Academy are Chicago Public Schools graduates. Over 70 percent of the recruits are minorities.

“I want to congratulate the new class of recruits, who represent not only the next generation of Chicago police officers but also the diversity and dynamism of our great city,” said Mayor Emanuel. “Today is the first day of a new beginning as these recruits have answered the call to be the change and force needed to make our city safer, stronger and more secure.”

Tuesday’s 49 new police recruits add to Chicago’s two-year hiring plan to add 970 additional officers, which was completed last year.