CHICAGO (CBS)– Alexandria Kim, 65, has been reported missing from the area of 2150 West Harrison Street on the Near West Side, according to Chicago police.
Police said Kim was last seen wearing a knit hat, dark blue blazer and blue jeans. She may also be carrying a grey Adidas backpack and a medium sized royal blue rolling luggage.
The missing woman is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
According to police, Kim was last seen in the 2100 and 600 blocks of West Harrison Street. She may also frequent O’Hare Airport.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.