Chicago (CBS) — Short-term car rental company car2go has temporarily paused service in Chicago.
A notice in the company’s app says they “will provide an updated as soon as possible”.
CBS 2’s Brad Edwards tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the app had been hacked and that as many as 100 Mercedes or high-end cars were either missing or stolen.
Breaking: “Car 2 Go” app “hacked” in Chicago. As many as 100 Mercedes / high-end cars missing / stolen. Many being used to commit crimes. > 12 people in custody so far. Per sources. Developing. @cbschicago
— Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) April 17, 2019
His tweet also said many of the crimes had been used to commit crimes and that over 12 people were in custody.