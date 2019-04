CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears will travel to London to play the Oakland Raiders in Week 5 of their NFL regular season, the league announced on Wednesday.

That game will air at noon in Chicago on Oct. 6 and will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Bears will open the season, their 100th in the NFL, on Thursday night, Sept. 5 against the Green Bay Packers.

The rest of the team’s schedule will be released at 7 p.m.