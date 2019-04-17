Chicago (CBS) — A seventh grade student at a Lyons middle school died after shooting himself at the school Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Ray Hanania, a spokesperson for the district, said around 1:30 p.m. The Washington Middle School student shot himself. He was taken to Loyola Hospital and later died.
Police said no other students, faculty or staff at the school were ever in danger. Hanania said there is currently no evidence showing the student had any plans to carry out a mass shooting.
The school was put on lockdown and students were released around 2:30 p.m.
Lyons village president Christopher Getty said he and the Village of Lyons express their condolences to the student’s family.
“This kind of incident is always a great tragedy for everyone, the family, the students, the school and the entire community,” Getty said. “We’re heartbroken to hear that this happened.”
The name of the student has not been released.
Lyons police are handling the investigation.