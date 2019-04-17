Chicago (CBS) — The Cook County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Reese Frolich, 16, is missing from Palos Heights after he didn’t return home from school Wednesday.
According to police, Reese left Shepard High School, where he is a student, around 1 p.m. and has not returned home.
He is described as 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing dark khakis, a navy blue polo with stripes, a dark hoodie and gym shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department 847-635-1188.