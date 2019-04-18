CHICAGO (CBS)– A donkey was found in the middle of I-90 near Arlington Heights Road Wednesday, according to Cook County Sheriff’s officer.
Just before noon, the donkey escaped a trailer on I-90.
Officials and the donkey’s owners arrived on scene and were able to relocate the donkey by 12:20 p.m.
“I am in the middle of the expressway with a donkey,” a Cook County Sheriff’s officer can be heard saying on police footage.
Luckily, the donkey was checked by a veterinarian and did not suffer an injuries.