Chicago (CBS) — A Joliet man has been arrested for child pornography, Illinois State Police said.
Samuel Prado, 46, was charged possession of child pornography by the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office Thursday.
According to police, ISP Investigators executed a search warrant for Prado’s residence after they received a cyber tip.
A laptop at Prado’s home contained multiple images and videos containing child pornography.
The state’s attorney’s office said additional charges are pending.
Prado is being held at the Will County Jail.