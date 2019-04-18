  • CBS 2On Air

Chicago (CBS) — A Joliet man has been arrested for child pornography, Illinois State Police said.

Samuel Prado, 46, was charged possession of child pornography by the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office Thursday.

(Credit: Illinois State Police)

According to police, ISP Investigators executed a search warrant for Prado’s residence after they received a cyber tip.

A laptop at Prado’s home contained multiple images and videos containing child pornography.

The state’s attorney’s office said additional charges are pending.

Prado is being held at the Will County Jail.