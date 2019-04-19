Chicago (CBS) — Earlier this month, the Chicago Police Department gave a single mother of four tickets to the White Sox home opener as part of “Operation: Pay It Forward,” and challenged the DC Police Department to do a similar act of kindness. On Wednesday, the DC Police Department posted a video of two of its officers buying groceries for a mother last Friday.
Just recently, @Chicago_PD asked if we were game for #OperationPayItFoward… Well, last Friday our officers went to a local grocery store & offered to pay for a mother’s groceries. Thankfully she accepted & made our day 💙 Let’s keep the momentum going. @bostonpolice are you in? pic.twitter.com/xbYHj7xyry
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 17, 2019
“I need officers like y’all all the time,” the woman in the video says when the officers ask to buy her groceries.
The Los Angeles Police Department launched “Operation: Pay It Forward” in March after someone bought lunch for two LAPD officers. The department then nominated the New York Police Department, who passed it on to CPD.
The DC Police Department passed the challenge on to the Boston Police Department.