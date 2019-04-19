  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was shot when a bullet went through the wall of a Riverdale neighborhood apartment Thursday night.

Police said two men in an apartment in the Pangea Lakes Apartments, on the 100 block of East 133rd Street, were cleaning a handgun around 8:45 p.m., when it accidentally went off.

A bullet went through the wall, and struck a 14-year-old boy who was in his bedroom next door. The boy was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn to be treated for a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. Police said his condition was stabilized.

The two men who were handling the gun were taken into custody, but later released without charges. Police said they both have valid Firearm Owner’s Identification cards.