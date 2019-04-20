CHICAGO (CBS) — Alexandria Kim, 65, who had been reported missing, has been located, Chicago police said Saturday afternoon.
Kim is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
She was last seen wearing a knit hat, a dark blue blazer and blue jeans. Kim may also be carrying a grey Adidas backpack and medium sized royal blue canvas rolling carry on suitcase with black trim with an orange and white braided strap attached to the handle. She occasionally wears glasses and has thinning hair.
She may also frequent O’Hare International Airport.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911 or Area Central detectives at (312)747-8380.