Chicago (CBS) — Joyce George, 78, who had been reported missing, has been located, Chicago police said Saturday afternoon.
She was last seen Friday around 9:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Francisco Avenue wearing a burgundy blouse, black slacks, a black overcoat and carrying a black leather purse with her identification inside.
She suffers from low-grade dementia but knows her name and address.
She is described as 4 feet 11 inches, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area North SVU Detectives at 312-744-8266.