  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    5:00 PMCBS 2 Saturday News at 5:00PM
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    7:00 PMRansom
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago Police, CPD, Humboldt Park, Missing Person, Norwegian American Hospital

Chicago (CBS) — Joyce George, 78, who had been reported missing, has been located, Chicago police said Saturday afternoon.

(Credit: CPD)

She was last seen Friday around 9:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Francisco Avenue wearing a burgundy blouse, black slacks, a black overcoat and carrying a black leather purse with her identification inside.

She suffers from low-grade dementia but knows her name and address.

She is described as 4 feet 11 inches, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North SVU Detectives at 312-744-8266.