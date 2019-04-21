  • CBS 2On Air

Chicago (CBS) — Joyce Wunder, 81, has been reported missing from Lisle, police said. She has a condition that places her in danger.

(Credit: Lisle Police Department)

According to the Lisle Police Department and Illinois State Police, Wunder was last seen leaving 628 Aster Court in Lisle driving a silver 2005 Toyota Camry with Illinois license plate H573389.

She was wearing an aqua jacket, print shirt, dark jeans and black tennis shoes.

She is 5 feet 5 inches, weighing 155 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Lisle Police Department at 630-510-3864.