



The 911 call the father of missing boy A.J. Freund made the morning the 5-year-old was reported missing was released to CBS 2 Tuesday morning.

In a calm voice, Andrew Freund, Sr. tells police “We, uhhh, we have a missing child. Woke up this morning and he wasn’t..wasn’t, uhhh..”

Freund tells the dispatcher A.J. was put to bed around 9:30 the night before and says he discovered him missing when he went into his room to check in on him the next morning sometime between 8:15 and 8:30 a.m. after returning home from an early-morning doctor’s appointment.

The call to police was made at 9:04 a.m. Freund tells the operator that he had conducted a thorough search for A.J., including a canvass of the neighborhood, during the roughly 30 minutes the child had been missing.

“I went to the local park, the local gas station down here where we sometimes to take him to buy treats,” Freund tells the dispatcher. “I spoke with the assistant principal over there at the school. They haven’t seen him or any other child. I have no idea where he would be.”

Freund says he checked the entire house before phoning police.

He also tells police all the doors and windows of the home on the 90th block of Dole Avenue in downtown Crystal Lake had been secured the night before.

A.J. has been missing since April 18. His mother JoAnn Cunningham retained a criminal defense attorney and is set to appear before a judge at the McHenry County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon for a hearing with the Department of Child and Family Services. DCFS took custody of the family’s youngest child after A.J. was reported missing.

Police have been searching Lippold Park and Veterans Acres in Crystal Lake this week.