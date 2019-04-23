CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 14 people are confirmed to have overdosed in a two block area on Chicago’s West Side.
One person has died.
The Chicago Fire Department said those being treated for overdoses in the 700 block of North Homan were taken to several hospitals including Norwegian, St. Mary and West Suburban.
The victims were transported after someone in a silver vehicle reportedly drove around the area of Chicago and Homan distributing drugs.
According to the Chicago Police Department, NARCAN was used twice on two separate victims who were being taken to the hospital.
Police said more incidents are being reported to authorities. Detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story.