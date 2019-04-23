CHICAGO (CBS)–Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has agreed to recuse herself from Jedediah Brown’s case.

News of the recusal came Tuesday morning, days after Chicago police officers filed a lawsuit to take Foxx to court, asking for her to be removed from the prosecution of a community activist accused of punching and kicking several officers last year, after the two were seen posing together for a selfie on Facebook.

Foxx’s office complied Tuesday morning.

Six officers in the Grand Crossing District want a special prosecutor appointed in the case against Jedidiah Brown, after a photo surfaced on Facebook, showing him posing with Foxx.

#BREAKING: Representatives of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office agree to recuse themselves from Chicago community activist Jedediah Brown’s case. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/xXzqUIMUXR — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) April 23, 2019

Brown was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing traffic, and two counts of misdemeanor battery to a peace officer last year, after an altercation with police during a protest of the fatal police shooting of South Shore barber Harith Augustus in July 2018.

Foxx’s office has been handling the case against Brown, and the officers’ attorney, James McKay, said the photo of Foxx and Brown together is a problem. A hearing on the officers’ petition is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

“When you’re taking pictures with the prosecutor while you have a case pending, that appearance is of impropriety calls out for removal of that prosecutor,” McKay said. “If a prosecutor has a relationship – whether it’s a working relationship, a political relationship, a personal relationship – he or she should remove themselves from that case so it appears to be fair and impartial for both sides.”

That’s why McKay filed a motion asking for a special prosecutor in Brown’s case. The motion said Brown’s selfie with Foxx isn’t the only issue. He’s also concerned that Brown stood behind Foxx at a Rainbow/PUSH Coalition event earlier this month, defending Foxx’s decision to drop disorderly conduct charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

“The fact that he’s got a criminal case pending, that’s the reason they shouldn’t be having contact, okay? Period,” McKay said.

Brown was charged with a string of misdemeanors after last July’s protest. McKay said Foxx’s felony review division rejected a felony charge of aggravated battery of a police officer.

“Me and the state’s attorney have no conversation, personal or business,” Brown said. “I supported her, just as many people in the county did, when she ran for state’s attorney.”

Brown rejected the idea of a special prosecutor in his case.

“We’ve never discussed any case that I have, or anyone has,” Brown said. “I take pictures with politicians, celebrities, businessmen all the time, and never have me or the state’s attorney ever spoken about my case, or any case for that matter.”

McKay, a former assistant state’s attorney himself, said political support to selfie, it’s all unethical.

“The petitioners are simply asking from the prosecutor to make sure that there is a fair and zealous prosecution of Mr. Brown, but I am in no way saying that he is guilty of anything yet,” he said.

Foxx’s office declined to comment on the motion seeking to recuse her from the case.