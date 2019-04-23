  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Fire, Local TV, North Mayfair

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 39-year-old man was found dead after a fire early Tuesday morning in the North Mayfair neighborhood.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the basement of a two-story home near Keystone Avenue and Ainsle Street.

Chicago police officers went inside the home to escort people out. Firefighters said six people on the upper floors of the home were able to escape without injuries, but a 39-year-old man was found dead in the basement.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as Antonio Zepeda.

The fire was extinguished around 1 a.m., but rekindled around 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.