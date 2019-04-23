CHICAGO (CBS) — A 39-year-old man was found dead after a fire early Tuesday morning in the North Mayfair neighborhood.
The fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the basement of a two-story home near Keystone Avenue and Ainsle Street.
Chicago police officers went inside the home to escort people out. Firefighters said six people on the upper floors of the home were able to escape without injuries, but a 39-year-old man was found dead in the basement.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as Antonio Zepeda.
The fire was extinguished around 1 a.m., but rekindled around 6:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.