CHICAGO (CBS) — The City of Chicago and two police officers will pay more than $21 million to the family of a woman killed during a high speed chase in Englewood.
Maria Carrion Adame, 37, who died in the crash, left behind a husband and five children.
The family was on the way to an Our Lady of Guadalupe pilgrimage in December 2015 when its minivan was hit by a stolen car during a police chase.
At the civil trial, a jury found the officers violated a number of department policies, including driving with no lights and sirens in an unmarked car and ignoring a sergeant’s orders to stop the pursuit.