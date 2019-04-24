CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people are now confirmed dead following a rash of overdoses from drugs sold on Chicago’s West Side Tuesday.
Ten others were hospitalized for drug overdoses.
Neighbors suspect it was from a batch of Fentanyl laced heroin.
CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov witnessed one of those overdoses as she was reporting from East Garfield Park when the man collapsed in the middle of the street.
Almost as shocking was that no one around would help him.
Dana called 911 while others nearby just watch and even laughed.
The rash of overdoses started after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Several people reported the drugs were distributed out of a silver car driving near Chicago and Homan.