CHICAGO (CBS)— Fines for Indiana drivers caught passing a stopped school bus would increase under a new proposed law making its way through the legislature.
Similar legislation is in the works in Illinois, where a bill is making its way through the legislature that seeks to double the fine for passing a stopped school bus from $150 to a new mandatory fee of $300.
The bill, which has been approved by lawmakers, also allows a judge to suspend a motorist’s driver’s license for 90 days
The push for the measure comes after three children were killed at a bus stop in Fulton County last October.
The driver who hit them told police she didn’t realize she was approaching a stopped bus. Authorities in Indiana charged 24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd in connection with the accident.
Other provisions in the bill would make it a felony to recklessly pass a school bus and injure or kill someone.
Both the House and Senate have passed the bill, and it now sits on Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk awaiting his signature.