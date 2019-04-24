CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating whether a 39-year-old man found dead after a fire in the North Mayfair neighborhood might have committed suicide as the fire was burning Tuesday morning, according to sources.
The fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the basement of a two-story home near Keystone Avenue and Ainsle Street.
Chicago police officers went inside the home to escort people out. Firefighters said six people on the upper floors of the home were able to escape without injuries, but a 39-year-old man was found dead in the basement.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as Antonio Zepeda.
Sources said police are investigating whether the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It appeared as police were trying to rescue the man from the basement, he realized he was trapped, and decided to end his life by shooting himself, sources said.
The cause of the fire and the cause of Zepeda’s death were under investigation.