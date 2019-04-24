



A judge entered a default judgment in the civil case of a woman who accused R. Kelly of sexual abuse after he failed to appear in court and failed to respond to the complaint.

The woman, who says she was 16 when the abuse happened, filed the lawsuit for at least $50,000 in damages. She says she was 16 when R. Kelly saw her walking down the street and pulled his car over to speak with her on May 26, 1998. An R. Kelly associate then met with the girl’s family, and since the girl was “star struck,” she agreed to meet the singer.

The lawsuit states R. Kelly engaged in sexual intercourse and oral sex with the minor and that Kelly acknowledged the behavior was inappropriate.

Kelly is scheduled to appear in court May 8 when Judge Moira Johnson will hear details from the victim to determine how much Kelly must pay.

Kelly was indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in February. Prosecutors have said Kelly sexually abused four females, including three underage girls. Kelly allegedly had a witness make sex tapes of him having sex with one of the females, a 14-year-old girl.

The alleged abuse goes back 20 years, spanning from 1998 to 2010.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to the sexual abuse charges. As a condition of his bond, he was ordered to surrender his passport, and cannot leave Illinois without the judge’s permission.

Attorney Steve Greenberg said, because of cancelled concerts in Illinois, being booted by his record label, and the removal of Kelly’s music from several streaming services, the R&B singer has been forced to look at other ways to make money, including traveling to Dubai to perform.

Allegations of Kelly’s sexual abuse go back decades and have prompted a recent nationwide protest called #MuteRKelly to boycott his music, in the wake of a Lifetime documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly,” featuring interviews with the music artist’s alleged accusers.

In 2008, Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges connected to a videotape of him allegedly having sex with an underage girl. It took six years from the time Kelly was charged with the offense to the end of the trial. It took the jury less than a day to deliberate.