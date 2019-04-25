CHICAGO (CBS) — One week after reporting their 5-year-old son missing, the parents of A.J. Freund are due to appear in court Thursday to face charges they killed the Crystal Lake boy and buried him in a shallow grave near Woodstock.

JoAnn Cunningham, 36, and Andrew Freund Sr., 60, are due to appear for a bond hearing at 8 a.m. at the McHenry County courthouse.

Cunningham has been charged with five counts of murder, four counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated domestic battery, and one count of failure to report a missing child or child death.

Freund Sr. has been charged with five counts of murder, two counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of concealing a homicide, and one count of failure to report a missing child or child death.

Crystal Lake police said A.J.’s parents provided information that led to the discovery of his body wrapped in plastic in a shallow grave on private property near Woodstock, about seven miles from their home.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

“To A.J.’s family, it is my hope that you may have some solace knowing that A.J. is no longer suffering, and his killers have been brought to justice,” Crystal Lake Police Chief James Black said Wednesday. “To A.J., we know you’re at peace playing in heaven’s playground, and are happy you no longer have to suffer.”

A.J.’s parents reported him missing last week, claiming they had put him to bed on the night of April 17, and found him gone the next morning.

Following several days of searching, investigators removed several pieces of evidence from the home Wednesday morning, including a shovel and a mattress. Animal control officers also removed the family’s dog from the home.

The family has a lengthy history with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, after A.J. was born with opiates in his system in 2013. DCFS placed A.J. in foster care in 2013 when he was about a month old, but returned him to his parents about 18 months later. Two later complaints to DCFS about abuse and neglect were deemed unounded.

The couple’s 3-year-old son was removed from the home after A.J. went missing, and has been placed with another family under a DCFS safety plan. Cunningham had gone to court to regain custody of A.J.’s younger brother before she was charged.

Police also visited the home 10 times over the past five years, often noting the poor condition of the home. According to police reports, officers found the family living without power seven months ago, and then in December found the house was filled with dog feces, urine, and clutter; and with broken flooring and windows.

