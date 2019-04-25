CHICAGO (CBS) — An ammonia spill in north suburban Beach Park has forced nearby residents to stay inside, and prompted the local school district to cancel all classes for the day.
Just before 5 a.m., a tractor hauling a trailer carrying tanks of anhydrous ammonia was involved in a crash near Green Bay Road and 29th Street.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office asked all residents in a one-mile radius to stay inside, and keep their windows shut.
Beach Park School District #3 said all schools would be closed for the day.