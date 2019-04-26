WEATHER WATCHSnow Is In The Forecast | National Weather Service Issues Storm Watch | See What's Coming
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a woman who is 9 months pregnant and has been missing since Tuesday.

Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui, 19, who also goes by Lopez, was last seen in the area of 2001 S. California, according to police.

Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui, 19, is nine months pregnant and has been missing since Tuesday, April 23, Chicago police say.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Marlen was last seen wearing a gray sweater and sweatpants with a maroon top with a Latino Youth High School logo on it.

She may be driving a black Honda civic.

Anyone with information about Marlen is asked to call 911 or the special victim’s unit at (312)747-8274.

 