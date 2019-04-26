CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and a woman were shot and killed in the South Austin neighborhood early Friday morning.
Police said officers responding to a shots fired report shortly after 2 a.m. from a ShotSpotter gunfire sensor near Quincy Street and Laramie Avenue, and found two people who had been shot near a vehicle.
A 30-year-old woman had suffered gunshot wounds to the body, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
A 32-year-old man also had suffered gunshot wounds to the body, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one was in custody Friday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.