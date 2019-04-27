WEATHER WATCHSnow Is In The Forecast | Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Northern Areas | See What's Coming
CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago airports have canceled over 500 flights amid the snowy weather conditions.

As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, 509 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport, and 65 flights have been canceled at Midway International Airport.

Delays at O’Hare are averaging over 15 minutes at Midway.

A winter storm warning is in effect on Saturday for northern Chicago areas as a mix of snow and rain continues into the evening.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran, northern areas, including Cook, DuPage and Kane Counties, can expect the highest snow totals with up to 8 inches of snow. Southern Cook County may only see a coating with a possible 1 to 4 inches.