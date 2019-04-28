CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police could be closer to getting to the bottom of a rash of heroin overdoses this past week after the arrests of two men.
Anthony Robinson, 49, is familiar to police.
Investigators say he was taken into custody following a search warrant in the 3900 block of West Division. Police say they found a large number of baggies, possibly heroin and crack cocaine.
Robinson is charged with multiple drug felonies and has a lengthy criminal history, dating back to the 1980s, that includes several narcotics charges.
Douglas Tate also has a lengthy criminal background that includes prior drug, gun and violent offenses.
CBS 2’s Dana Koslov happened upon a man overdosing this past week in an East Garfield Park street. He was one of at least 20 people to overdose on the West Side this past Tuesday.
Paramedics arrived minutes later, checked to see if the man was conscious and put him in an ambulance.
Police said at least four of those who overdosed ultimately died.
It’s possible heroin laced with fentanyl, which experts say is 50 times more potent than heroin, is playing a role in the troubling trend.
Neighbors reacted to the drug dilemma Tuesday.
“I’ve been here over 50 years, and it has never been like this, never,” one woman said.
Robinson and Tate are both out on bond. Robinson is due in court on May 13 and Tate on May 3.