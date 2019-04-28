  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:April snow, Chicago, Chicago Snow, Illinois, Snow Totals, snow totals chicago, Spring


CHICAGO (CBS)– After Saturday’s springtime snow storm, some areas got more than 5 inches inches of snow.

This was the latest accumulating snow since May 6, 1989, according to the National Weather Service.

 

Here are the Chicago area snow totals from the past 24 hours:

Arlington Heights: 3.5 inches

Belvidere: 5.5 inches

Chicago (Midway): 1.7 inches

Chicago (O’Hare): 2.5 inches

Crystal Lake: 2.8 inches

Des Plaines: 2 inches

DeKalb: 2.3 inches

Downers Grove: 1 inch

Elgin: 3.4 inches

Elk Grove Village: 3.5 inches

Freeport: 3.3 inches

Highwood: 2.8 inches

Libertyville: 3.1 inches

Northbrook: 3.9 inches

Palatine: 2 inches

Prospect Heights: 1.8 inches

Rockford (Airport): 3.7 inches

Romeoville: 0.4 inches

Round Lake: 3.3 inches

Schaumburg: 2 inches

St. Charles: 5.8 inches

Woodstock: 3.5 inches

Credit: The National Weather Service

 

 

 

 