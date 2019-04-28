CHICAGO (CBS)– After Saturday’s springtime snow storm, some areas got more than 5 inches inches of snow.
This was the latest accumulating snow since May 6, 1989, according to the National Weather Service.
Here are the Chicago area snow totals from the past 24 hours:
Arlington Heights: 3.5 inches
Belvidere: 5.5 inches
Chicago (Midway): 1.7 inches
Chicago (O’Hare): 2.5 inches
Crystal Lake: 2.8 inches
Des Plaines: 2 inches
DeKalb: 2.3 inches
Downers Grove: 1 inch
Elgin: 3.4 inches
Elk Grove Village: 3.5 inches
Freeport: 3.3 inches
Highwood: 2.8 inches
Libertyville: 3.1 inches
Northbrook: 3.9 inches
Palatine: 2 inches
Prospect Heights: 1.8 inches
Rockford (Airport): 3.7 inches
Romeoville: 0.4 inches
Round Lake: 3.3 inches
Schaumburg: 2 inches
St. Charles: 5.8 inches
Woodstock: 3.5 inches
Credit: The National Weather Service