Bote Homers Twice As Cubs Beat Diamondbacks 9-1David Bote homered twice and drove in five runs, leading Yu Darvish and the Chicago Cubs to a 9-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

Diamondbacks Beat Cubs 8-3Kris Bryant and Javier Baez homered for Chicago, and Albert Almora Jr. matched a career-high with four hits. But the Cubs were unable to overcome another shaky performance by Kyle Hendricks, who was coming off his best start of the season.

White Sox Top Tigers 12-11After trailing 9-2 in the fifth, the White Sox closed to 10-9 with a five-run sixth off Zac Reininger that included home runs by José Rondón and Abreu.

Bears Select RB David Montgomery In Third Round of 2019 NFL Draft The Chicago Bears addressed one of their biggest needs with their first pick in the draft, taking Iowa State running back David Montgomery in the third round after trading up with the New England Patriots on Friday night.

Stream The Zurich Classic Of New OrleansThe Zurich Classic of New Orleans comes to you live from TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana.

Struggling White Sox Starter Ervin Santana Designated For AssignmentThe two-time All-Star was 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA in three starts after his contract was purchased from Triple-A Charlotte on April 9.