CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago crisis responder is reaching out to help a boy who saw his mother gunned down in Chicago Lawn Friday.
Candice Dickerson was buying a cell phone for her son at a Metro PCS store at 59th and Kedzie when two people outside started shooting. A stray bullet killed the 36-year-old woman.
Two of her children were with her at the time. They were in the store buying a cell phone as a reward for one of her sons receiving a good grade.
On Sunday, Dawn Valenti, a local victims’ advocate, returned to the same store to finish what the mother of three had started.
“In my heart, I wanted to come out here and continue to do what she was going to do, which was to give [her son] a cell phone,” Valenti said. “She was trying to reward him and something terrible happened, the worst thing that could happen to anyone in their life.”
Police have made no arrests. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Chicago police.