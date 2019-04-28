GARY, Ind. (AP) — A Chicago man is dead after his car veered into a ditch on the Indiana Toll Road near Interstate 65 in Gary and burst into flames Saturday morning.
In a news release, the Indiana State Police says the car fire was reported at about 8:30 a.m. When first responders arrived, they saw that the car was on fire but were unable to get into the vehicle until fire fighters gained control of the blaze, break a window and pull the driver out.
Troopers administered first aid but the driver who was later identified by the Lake County Coroner as 22-year-old James J. Ariel was pronounced dead at the scene.
The release says it has not been determined why the driver veered off the ramp and into a ditch.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.