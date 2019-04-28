CHICAGO (CBS)– One person died and two others were injured after a fiery crash on I-55 at Damen Avenue early Sunday morning.
According to Illinois State Police, a vehicle with three passengers was struck from behind, causing a fire. Three of the four occupants were removed from the vehicle just after 3:30 a.m.
The fourth passenger, a female sitting in the rear passenger seat, was unable to be removed from the car and is deceased.
Police said, the driver and passenger of the offending vehicle were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
According to ISP, all I-55 outbound lanes are closed at Damen Avenue. and traffic is being diverted.
This is a developing story.