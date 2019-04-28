CHICAGO (CBS) — UPDATE: As of 12:30 a.m. Sunday, all lanes have reopened.
Illinois State Police are telling drivers to avoid the area of I-90 eastbound and westbound in Gilberts after a suspicious package was found inside a stopped vehicle.
Officers from Hampshire Police Department were involved in a brief pursuit with a silver Dodge van that ended at mile post 44.5. A suspicious package was found inside the vehicle.
Eastbound traffic is being redirected to Illinois Route 20 and westbound traffic to Illinois Route 47.
The Kane County Bomb Squad is en route to the scene, and Illinois State Police are on the scene assisting.