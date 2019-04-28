CHICAGO (CBS)– A Lake County Sheriff’s canine team assisted in locating a man who fled after firing a handgun during a domestic dispute in Algonquin.
On April 26 around 11 p.m., Algonquin police responded to the incident in the 1000 block of Applewood Lane. When the offender fled, the canine team came to assist.
Officials said Canine Dax tracked the man from his residence to a residential area southeast of his home. After 15 minuets, Dax was able to detect the smell of the wanted man, who was soon after located.
The offender, Lestek Zujko, 51, surrendered and was taken into custody.
Officials said Zujko was charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of assault and one count of domestic battery. He is being held at the McHenry County Jail.