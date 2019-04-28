  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMThe Red Line
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    11:00 PMJoel Osteen
    11:30 PMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:A.J. Freund, Andrew Freund Sr., Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, JoAnn Cunningham, Murder


CHICAGO (CBS) — The parents of A.J. Freund will return to court Monday.

Andrew Freund Sr. and JoAnn Cunningham are each being held on $5 million bond and are accused of murdering their 5-year-old son A.J.

RELATED ‘Maybe Mommy Didn’t Mean To Hurt Me’; A.J. Freund Told Doctor About Mysterious Bruise Five Months Before His Death

Prosecutors say the parents forced the child into a cold shower for an extended period and then beat him. They reported the boy missing days later.

Police say the parents then confessed to killing A.J. and burying him in a shallow grave.

Timeline of A.J. Freund’s Murder