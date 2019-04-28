CHICAGO (CBS) — The parents of A.J. Freund will return to court Monday.
Andrew Freund Sr. and JoAnn Cunningham are each being held on $5 million bond and are accused of murdering their 5-year-old son A.J.
Prosecutors say the parents forced the child into a cold shower for an extended period and then beat him. They reported the boy missing days later.
Police say the parents then confessed to killing A.J. and burying him in a shallow grave.
