CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police are warning residents after a string of armed robberies in the Lawndale neighborhood.

During the armed robbery incidents, police said the offenders approached the victim, displayed a handgun and took property from the victim by force.

Chicago police said the armed robberies took place in the following locations:

  • 3600 Block of West Ogden Avenue on Friday, April 19
  • 1900 Block of South Hamlin Avenue on Tuesday, April 23
  • 1500 Block of South Central Park Avenue on Saturday, April 27

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

 