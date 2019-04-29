Here's What To Do In Chicago This WeekFrom a dance scavenger hunt to a Kentucky Derby watch party, here are the best options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Chicago Theater Events This WeekIf you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Chicago this week, from a musical comedy to one of Shakespeare's tragedies.

7 Events To Check Out In Chicago This WeekFrom a scavenger hunt to a contemporary gospel concert, here's a lineup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Get To Know The 5 Newest Businesses To Debut In ChicagoFrom a Mexican spot to a Peruvian restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to debut recently.

Comedy Events In Chicago This WeekWhen it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from puppet comedy to Second City's Greatest Hits.

Food And Drink Events Worth Seeking Out In Chicago This WeekIf you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Chicago food and beverage.