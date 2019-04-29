CHICAGO (CBS)–Prosecutors are asking for an 11-year prison sentence for a YouTube star from Illinois who has admitted to pressuring underage fans online into sending him sexually-explicit videos.
Bloomingdale resident Austin Jones, known for covering songs from Justin Bieber and Fallout Boy, pleaded guilty earlier this year to receiving child porn.
His victims were 14 and 15 years old.
Prosecutors said he told the young girls how to pose, and instructed them what to say to him in the videos they were told to send.
Jones’ lawyer said he has lived a troubled life that has included abuse, loss and death.
He is expected to be sentenced on Friday.