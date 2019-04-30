CHICAGO (CBS)– Former Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner listed his Winnetka mansion for nearly $3 million.
The eight-bedroom, seven-bathroom, mansion, located on Rosewood Avenue, is a custom Nantucket home. According to the listing, the property is a “stunning, tranquil oasis in one of Winnetka’s most premier neighborhoods.”
Rauner’s home is being sold by listing agent Jena Radnay of @properties. The 6,870 square-foot property features a living room with a library, roof deck and chef’s kitchen.
Democratic challenger for governor J.B. Pritzker defeated Republican incumbent Bruce Rauner in the November election.