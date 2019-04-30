  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMHot Bench
    2:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bruce Rauner, governor, Illinois, Mansion, Winnetka


CHICAGO (CBS)– Former Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner listed his Winnetka mansion for nearly $3 million.

Credit: @Properties

The eight-bedroom, seven-bathroom, mansion, located on Rosewood Avenue, is a custom Nantucket home. According to the listing, the property is a “stunning, tranquil oasis in one of Winnetka’s most premier neighborhoods.”

Credit: @Properties

Rauner’s home is being sold by listing agent Jena Radnay of @properties. The 6,870 square-foot property features a living room with a library, roof deck and chef’s kitchen.

Credit: @Properties

Democratic challenger for governor J.B. Pritzker defeated Republican incumbent Bruce Rauner in the November election.

Credit: @Properties

 