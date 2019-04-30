CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Department is preparing its plan to fight violent crime this summer, but Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot already has some tough talk about the department’s handling of rowdy crowds of teenagers in recent weeks.

During spring break at Chicago Public Schools, hundreds of teens ran through the streets of downtown Chicago, fighting each other and disobeying police orders to disperse.

Some were yelling and blocking traffic, as about 200 officers tried to bring a group of about 500 young people under control. Police said 26 people were arrested that night, charge with disorderly conduct.

Days later, a dozen more teens were arrested when warm weather again brought a rowdy crowd of young people to the River North neighborhood, fighting and causing chaos on the streets.

Lightfoot said the city must do better about making sure there are productive activities available for all CPS students when they’re on spring break.

“The city should have been better prepared for spring break, to make sure that kids who can’t afford to go off to Florida for the week actually have something productive to do,” she said. “Obviously I don’t think anybody anticipated that this was something that was trending on Facebook, there were going to be hundreds of kids gathering in the downtown area, but that’s why you need to be prepared to have a plan.”

Despite the problems over spring break, Lightfoot said she’s not worried about what this summer might look like in Chicago.

“The summer’s not going to look like that,” Lightfoot said.

With summer a matter of weeks away, Police Supt. Eddie Johnson and other top brass at CPD plan to detail their summer crime prevention plan on Tuesday. The superintendent also will announce changes in his command staff.

Lightfoot said she’s not focused as much on staff changes at CPD as she is on results.

“We have neighborhoods that are persistently violent, where the quality of life is unacceptable; meaning that residents are afraid to come out of their home, and kids can’t walk down the streets or ride their bicycles in the summer, and that’s unacceptable,” Lightfoot said. “The superintendent and his team understand that, and certainly have been working very hard and diligently, but we’re going to bring a new emphasis and focus to making sure that we move the needle in some of these most distressed neighborhoods.”

Police said most crime in Chicago is down so far this year compared to last, with shootings down 8 percent, murders down 10 percent, and robberies down 23 percent. One exception is sexual assaults, which are up 13 percent.