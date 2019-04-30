CHICAGO (CBS) — Two students were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon, after someone sprayed an unknown substance at Morgan Park High School, the third such incident in less than a week.
Police said an unknown substance was sprayed in the hallway at Morgan Park High School around 12:10 p.m.
Two students were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition. A teacher who was sprayed refused medical treatment.
Last week, police and fire crews were called to Morgan Park High School two days in a row — on Thursday and Friday — after students were sprayed with an aerosol irritant, possibly pepper spray or mace.
Two students went to the hospital after Thursday’s incident. Nine students went to the hospital on Friday.