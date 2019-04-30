CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago schools earned the top five spots in U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 list of the best public high schools in Illinois, released Tuesday.
The list puts Walter Payton College Prep in the top spot, followed by Northside College Prep, Lane Tech, Young Magnet and Jones College Prep, which came in fifth place.
The U.S. News Best High Schools rankings were determined based on six factors, including how well students performed on state exams and college preparedness.
In the suburbs, three high schools made the top 10 of the 647 schools ranked on the list. Lincolnshire’s Stevenson High School was ranked sixth, Proviso Math and Science Academy in Forest Park made the no. 7 spot and Libertyville High School was ranked 10th.
New Trier Township High School in Winnetka, which serves some of the wealthiest communities in Illinois, ranked no. 15 on this year’s list.
Walter Payton College Prep on the Near North Side was ranked the 9th best high school in the country. The school had a graduation rate of 99 percent and a college readiness score of 93.9, according to the list.
The no. 2 school in the state, Northside College Prep, fared just a hair lower in those categories, with a 98 percent graduation rate and a college readiness score of 92.1.