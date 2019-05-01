CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 14 elementary school students were taken to the hospital after pepper spray was sprayed in their Gresham school Wednesday morning, authorities say.
Chicago police say officers responded to Gresham Elementary in the 8500 block of South Green Street around 11:30 a.m. for reports of pepper spray being discharged. Police say 14 students were taken to St. Bernard, Advocate Trinity and Little Company of Mary hospitals.
The Chicago Fire Department reported 17 students were taken to the hospital, and were all reported to be in good condition.
Police say a student is being questioned in relation to the incident, but right now no charges have been filed.
Two Morgan Park High School students were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon, after someone sprayed an unknown substance at the school, the third such incident in less than a week.