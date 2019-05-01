  • CBS 2On Air

By Mary Kay Kleist
Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– Another round of rain is headed for the Chicago area  Wednesday night into Thursday.

CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kliest said thunderstorms are possible, especially in southern areas Thursday morning.

Thursday temperatures will remain in the mid 50s and some Chicago areas are under a flood watch. Flash flooding, poor drainage and lowland flooding with be possible along bodies of water. Areas around the Illinois River, Des Plaines River and Kankakee River have reported flooding.

Kleist said Friday will begin drier and sunnier. Weekend temperatures will warm up to the 60s and 70s and the rain is expected to clear.

