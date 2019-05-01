CHICAGO (CBS) — Gallagher Way announced the lineup of its 2019 summer movie series, which will feature throwback favorites like “Clueless” and “Big”.
The showings, running from May 15 through September 25, will take place biweekly on Wednesdays with gates opening at 6 p.m. and the movies starting at 7:30 p.m.
The complete lineup is as follows:
May 15: “Wayne’s World”
May 29: “The Breakfast Club”
June 12: “Clueless”
July 3: “Field of Dreams”
July 24: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse”
Aug. 14: “10 Things I Hate About You”
Aug. 28: “Big”
Sept. 4: “High Fidelity”
Sept. 11: “Rudy”
Sept. 25: “Jurassic Park”
Patrons can buy food from the Smoke Daddy food truck or nearby restaurants. Visitors 21 and over can purchase alcoholic drinks on-site.
Gallagher Way is located adjacent to Wrigley Field at 3635 N. Clark St. More information about the film series can be found at www.gallagherway.com/events.