CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Villar hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly, and the Baltimore Orioles stopped a four-game slide by rallying for a 5-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday in the opener of a doubleheader.

Richie Martin opened the eighth inning with a triple into the right-field corner off Kelvin Herrera (0-1). Villar then hit a fly ball to center, and Martin scored easily when Adam Engel’s throw landed up the third base line.

Branden Kline (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win. Mychal Givens got four outs for his second save in three chances, striking out Jose Abreu with a runner on first to end the game.

Chicago had won three in a row and four of six. Abreu extended his hitting streak to nine games and drove in two runs, but the White Sox blew a 4-0 lead.

Martin hit an RBI double as Baltimore chased Carlos Rodon with a three-run fourth. Dwight Smith Jr. tied it at 4 with a run-scoring double in the seventh.

The doubleheader was scheduled after Tuesday night’s game was postponed by rain.

The White Sox got off to fast start, taking advantage of three early errors by the Orioles. Abreu drove in Leury Garcia with a double in the first and a single in the third. Yoan Moncada scored when Yonder Alonso reached on an error on first baseman Renato Nunez, and Nicky Delmonico added an RBI single.

Abreu went 2 for 5. He is batting .475 (19 for 40) with 16 RBIs during his hitting streak.

Orioles right-hander David Hess allowed four runs, one earned, and four hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Rodon was charged with three runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)