CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Fire Juniors City soccer coach has been charged with additional counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and indecent solicitation of two teenage girls, police said.
Fernando Calderon, 49, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault of a victim between 13 and 17 years old and one felony count of indecent solicitation of a child.
Calderon allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl between September 2011 and December 2012 in the 4600 block of West Wrightwood Avenue, the same block where Calderon lives. He is also accused of soliciting another 16-year-old girl in November 2011.
Calderon was previously arrested and charged with three felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and indecent solicitation April 13.
He allegedly fondled a 16-year-old girl inappropriately in July 2018 and made sexually explicit comments on several occasions. He is also accused of showing a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl photos of nude women and discussing how he would massage the victims.
Calderon posted his $20,000 bond Wednesday evening and was released on electronic monitoring.
He is due in court for all cases Thursday.